Labette Community College has a dental program at the Cherokee Center (100720)

Business Showcase
Posted: / Updated:

Labette Community College 

 200 S.14th Street, Parsons, KS 67357

Phone: 1-620-421-6700 or 1-888-Labette

﻿

Email : mailto:webmaster@labette.edu
Website :www.labette.edu


Labette strives for exceptionality. They give more than an excellent education, they give an environment of support, and a wealth of resources. Students will have access to a diverse range of teaching methods, technology, and continuous work at improvement fromLCC. There are 52 different degrees/certifications to choose from, so you know you can find the degree that is most fitted to the path in life you want to take.

http://www.labette.edu/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story