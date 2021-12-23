Labette Community College has a campus in Parsons as well as online

Sponsored Content - Business Showcase

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Labette Community College 

 200 S.14th Street, Parsons, KS 67357

Phone: 1-620-421-6700 or 1-888-Labette

Labette strives for exceptionality. They give more than an excellent education, they give an environment of support, and a wealth of resources. Students will have access to a diverse range of teaching methods, technology, and continuous work at improvement from LCC. There are 52 different degrees/certifications to choose from, so you know you can find the degree that is most fitted to the path in life you want to take.

Labette Community College 

 200 S.14th Street, Parsons, KS 67357

Phone: 1-620-421-6700 or 1-888-Labette

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories