Labette Community College has a campus in Parsons as well as online

Labette Community College
200 S.14th Street, Parsons, KS 67357
Phone: 1-620-421-6700 or 1-888-Labette
Labette strives for exceptionality. They give more than an excellent education, they give an environment of support, and a wealth of resources. Students will have access to a diverse range of teaching methods, technology, and continuous work at improvement from LCC. There are 52 different degrees/certifications to choose from, so you know you can find the degree that is most fitted to the path in life you want to take.
