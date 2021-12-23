Labette Community College has a campus in Parsons as well as online

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A survey by detox.net discovered that the average Arkansan consumes 25% of their overall alcohol intake for the entire year during the end-of-year holiday season, beginning on Thanksgiving (compared to a national average of 29%).

In a similar way in which professional athletes prepare for a big game, 22% of drinkers say they mentally prepare themselves prior to the drinking season (the period from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve).