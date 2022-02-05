We focus all of our attention on personal income taxes. We file all the various forms with the IRS and all of the states that have a personal income tax.

Joplin Tax Service is locally owned and operated by a CPA with over 45 years experience preparing income tax returns.

Our preparers are all CPA-trained and receive annual update training. We have a staff of ten competent preparers all of whom are supervised directly by the CPA owner, Patrick Kelly.

Every tax return is reviewed by a second competent preparer before being electronically filed

Expecting a refund on your taxes? When Joplin Tax prepares your tax return, we not only get you the MAXIMUM return available, we also offer you $350 of your return IN CASH- on the spot!

It’s your money. We get the first $350 of it to you faster than ANYONE! No hidden fees or service cost. Just cash in your hand before you leave the office

