JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A local nonprofit that helps children in foster care.

Officials with “Jasper County CASA” are asking for board games, toys, books, crafts and gift cards. “CASA” stands for “Court Appointed Special Advocate.” Right now, there are 75 CASA volunteers who help 185 children across Jasper County.

“I honestly do think most of our preference and goal with these items on our wishlist is for the kids to bond with their CASA. Again, just establishing that trusted relationship,” said Erin Smith, Jasco CASA Volunteer Coordinator.

Jasper County CASA