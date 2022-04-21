Jasper County CASA

(417 )680-3250

By volunteering with Jasper County CASA, you will be assigned to review a child’s abuse or neglect case and spend time conducting interviews with many individuals from that child’s life. You will be tasked with determining the best path for the child by providing fact-based recommendations to the judge involved with the case.

The most important aspect of volunteering with CASA is remaining a solid part of the child’s life throughout their case. The goal is always to find the best permanent home for the child, but the time spent during the case is a maze of complexities, making your steady involvement vital.

