James Decor

1324 E Republic Rd

Springfield MO 65804

(417)883-2616

James Decor was established in 1946. and has the distinction of being Springfield’s oldest design firm. Lee Haik, owner, attributes this longevity to offering the finest quality merchandise at fair prices, backed by the best customer service possible. Lee is an associate of the American Society of Interior Designers and attends major markets several times a year to keep abreast of the latest styles and trends.

They offer a comprehensive line of furniture, including the latest styles from Marge Carson, Henredon, Hickory Chair, Maitland-Smith, John Richard and Theodore Alexander. Their 20,000 square foot showroom also features unique accessories, including original art work, prints, bronzes ,lamps and rugs.