Dr. Jimmie Wilson PT., DPT achieved a master’s degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Central Arkansas in 1993. His doctoral degree was earned from the University of Kansas in 2011. Dr. Wilson has practiced PT in a variety of setting from small rural hospitals to metropolitan areas. Dr. Wilson has experience with orthopedic and neurological rehabilitation primarily for the adult and geriatric populations in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and Home health settings. In addition, Dr. Wilson has worked in outpatient settings and with worker compensation injuries. Dr. Wilson has practiced in the Joplin area for the past 21 years providing care for patients helping them to achieve their goals and resume their busy and active lives.

Dr. Wilson is excited to announce that he will be bringing iMove PT to Joplin and the Southwest Missouri region. iMove PT is a mobile physical therapy provider bringing high quality therapy services to patients in their home, place of work, or place of choice. Services are provided in a one-on-one format in the safety and security of your home. iMove PT brings the clinic to you, saving you time.

Contact

(417) 529-7693