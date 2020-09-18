Highwinds Casino they are having an “All American Gun Giveaway” (091620)

High Winds Casino
61475 E 100 RD
Miami OK 74354
(918) 541-9463
he best parties always happen on the outskirts of town and this party is open again 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! High Winds Casino is located 3 miles east of I-44 on Highway 10 in Miami, OK, just 30 miles from Joplin, Missouri, 90 miles from Tulsa, Oklahoma, 40 miles from Pittsburg, Kansas, and 60 miles from Bentonville, Arkansas! For adults ages 18 and older, we offer over 450 electronic gaming machines, that range from the latest in gaming technology, progressive jackpots, and popular casino favorites. Enjoy new promotions with exciting giveaways, chances to win on our High Winds Casino Facebook page and our in house progressive jackpots featured in our Area 51. Savor your drink of choice in our lounge, which offers Happy Hour daily bar specials. Looking for food? Dine in our Steakhouse restaurant and see why our All You Can Eat Catfish Friday is preferred by many and our all day breakfast is a popular favorite! Looking for a unique gift for that someone special? Our casino gift shop has you covered! Are you ready for some fun? Get out of town and come play in northeast Oklahoma, where you can feel at home!Promotions