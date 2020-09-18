Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers and sponsors to help build homes for families (091720)

Habitat For Humanity (Restore)

5201 N Main

Joplin MO

(417) 782-7467

Our Vision

A world where everyone has a decent place to live.

Our Mission Statement

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

About Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity

Founded in 1989, Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles that seeks to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities and hope. Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes, by advocating for fair and just housing policies, and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all.

Homeowner families are selected based on their income, need, ability to pay, and willingness to partner with Habitat. Each homeowner family is required to complete 200-300 hours of volunteer labor on their home and those of other families. Once construction is completed, the house is sold to the new homeowners at no profit and no interest.

An organization staffed with many volunteers, the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity relies on individuals willing to give of their time and talents to accomplish everything from housing construction to the selection of homeowner families. To aid its construction efforts, the Joplin Area affiliate seeks the continuing support of community businesses, churches, and individuals to provide the funds and specialized services.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at our construction sites or on one of our committees, please fill out our contact form or call Joplin Area Habitat at 417-782-6533.

All are welcome

Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity has an open-door policy: All who believe that everyone needs a decent, affordable place to live are welcome to help with the work, regardless of race, religion, age, gender, political views or any of the other distinctions that too often divide people. In short, Habitat welcomes volunteers and supporters from all backgrounds and also serves people in need of decent housing regardless of race or religion. As a matter of policy, Habitat for Humanity International and its affiliated organizations do not proselytize. This means that Habitat will not offer assistance on the expressed or implied condition that people must either adhere to or convert to a particular faith, or listen and respond to messaging designed to induce conversion to a particular faith.

About Habitat for Humanity International

Founded in Americus, Georgia, USA, in 1976, Habitat for Humanity today operates around the globe and has helped build, renovate and repair more than 600,000 decent, affordable houses sheltering more than 3 million people worldwide.