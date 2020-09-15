Habitat for Humanity is preparing for their Brush with Kindness Day (091520)

Habitat For Humanity (Restore)

5201 N Main

Joplin MO

(417) 782-7467

A Brush With Kindness is a wonderful chance for people who would to help an elderly person or a person who is handicapped with home repairs or yard work that they are unable to do themselves or maybe can’t afford to pay someone to have it done. This is a wonderful way to show your love for Christ in giving back to the community.

The Restore sells appliances, building materials and furniture. The money from the sales goes for building Habitat for Humanity homes for the community!

http://www.joplinhabitat.net/