G&W Foods (Cashsaver) is your neighborhood market(101320)

Cashsaver

811 w. 7th

Joplin MO

No matter what you’re hungry for – beef, chicken, pork, seafood – we have it at our butcher block! And don’t forget to let the butcher know if you would like your selections cut to your preference before you buy – we can portion a salmon fillet or turn that bone-in pork loin into chops. We also can wrap individual portions in freezer-ready packages for your convenience

When buying beef, you should look for the USDA shield on the meat package, which denotes that the cuts have been graded by a USDA inspector. USDA Choice Beef is the most prevalent fine-quality consumer beef and G&W is proud to offer the excellent taste and texture of this high quality beef to our customers.

We carry Prairie Fresh Premium Pork straight from local farms in the Midwest. With no additives or artificial ingredients, Prairie Fresh is proud to be a humane producer of the most tender pork you’ll ever eat. We stock a variety of cuts, including chops, ribs, ham, roasts and more.

Springer Mountain Farms is a family-owned business that has been raising chickens for over 40 years! Springer Mountain chickens are raised on a vegetarian diet without the use of antibiotics, and their living conditions give them the space to express normal behavior. The result is a healthier and better tasting chicken for you.

They have a weekly ad so be sure and check out their sale !