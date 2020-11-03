Gusanos is still making their pizza and all the other choices of salads & sandwiches

Gusano’s Pizzeria

3929 E 7th Street 

Joplin MO  64801

(417) 623-9090

After growing the Gusano’s brand in Northwest Arkansas, a couple of guys from Joplin, MO brought up the idea to open a location in their hometown.  After researching the Joplin area, it was a perfect fit for Gusano’s and the store was opened in 2009.  Our Joplin locations features a lunch buffet Monday – Friday, so you are sure to get your fill of delicious Gusano’s pizza.  With plenty of big screen TV’s, there’s always a great seat to watch the game.  Located off 7th St. in East Joplin, our location has plenty of parking and a large patio to accommodate all your friends and family!

https://gusanos.joplin@gusanospizza.com

