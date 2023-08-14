Camp Corral has served nearly 29,000 children from every state in the nation with resilience-based programs focused upon the very unique attributes and challenges shared by military-connected children across the country.

Their programs provide meaningful opportunities for healing, growing, and re-energizing a weary heart. For the children who participate with Camp Corral, they experience adventure, test their limits, challenge their fears, celebrate their accomplishments, and make life affirming friendships that remind them they are not alone.

