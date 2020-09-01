Freeman Hospital – Pink Door Boutique specializes in hard-to-find women’s health products and gifts for women of all ages (082420)

Pink Door Boutique
1532 W 32nd Street
(First Floor)
Joplin MO
(417)347-1111
Located on the first floor of Freeman Women’s Center, Pink Door Boutique specializes in hard-to-find women’s health products and gifts for women of all ages. Our services include personal consultations for wigs and Jane Iredale mineral cosmetics and private fittings for bras and postmastectomy products in the Positive Appearance Corner by La-Z-Boy. Download our breast postsurgery brochure.
Cancer and postmastectomy support products:
- Prosthesis
- Wigs
- Clothing
- Swimwear
- Hats and headwraps
- Soothing lotions
- Informative books
- Breast cancer awareness t-shirts and items
Great finds for all people:
- Hard-to-fit and large size bras
- Purses and wallets
- Scarves
- Jane Iredale® cosmetics
- Home décor
- Greeting cards by Blue Mountain®
- Jewelry by Erimish®, Ethel & Myrtle® and Mud Pie®
- Boutique clothing from name-brand designers
Mom and baby items:
- Fashionable diaper bags
- Nursery decorations
- Nursery pillows and blankets
- Baby toys and stuffed animals
- Onesies, socks, diapers and more