Freeman Hospital – Pink Door Boutique specializes in hard-to-find women’s health products and gifts for women of all ages (072220)

Pink Door Boutique

1532 W 32nd Street

(First Floor)

Joplin MO

(417)347-1111

Located on the first floor of Freeman Women’s Center, Pink Door Boutique specializes in hard-to-find women’s health products and gifts for women of all ages. Our services include personal consultations for wigs and Jane Iredale mineral cosmetics and private fittings for bras and postmastectomy products in the Positive Appearance Corner by La-Z-Boy. Download our breast postsurgery brochure.

Cancer and postmastectomy support products:

Prostheses

Wigs

Clothing

Swimwear

Hats and headwraps

Soothing lotions

Informative books

Breast cancer awareness t-shirts and items

Great finds for all people:

Hard-to-fit and large size bras

Purses and wallets

Scarves

Jane Iredale® cosmetics

Home décor

Greeting cards by Blue Mountain®

Jewelry by Erimish®, Ethel & Myrtle® and Mud Pie®

Boutique clothing from name-brand designers

Mom and baby items: