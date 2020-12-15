Freeman Health has Urgent Behavioral Solutions and they want to help

Freeman Urgent Care

An urgent care for behavioral health issues, Ozark Center Urgent Behavioral Solutions (UBS) is the first and only program of its kind in the area. It offers an alternative to the emergency room and saves time and money for individuals age 16 and up who have significant behavioral health symptoms. Ozark Center Urgent Behavioral Solutions (UBS) provides a trauma-informed place to receive care. This means we emphasize physical, psychological and emotional safety to help individuals rebuild a sense of control and empowerment. Our facility features sofas in client/exam rooms, calming wall colors and local art. The chairs in our waiting area even include privacy panels that you can adjust for your comfort.”