Franklin Tech Center

Apply in person at:

810 S. Wall

Joplin MO

Classroom instruction includes lectures and demonstrations that focus on a step-by-step process of building an understanding of the principles and theories used in HVAC/R industry. Lab instructions consist of hands-on demonstrations with tools and equipment used throughout the industry. Students will test for the EPA Certification, which is required for handling refrigerants and for graduation.

Classes are held at:

2220 SW. Indiana

Franklin Tech Center