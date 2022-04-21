Franklin Tech Center
Apply in person at:
810 S. Wall
Joplin MO
Classroom instruction includes lectures and demonstrations that focus on a step-by-step process of building an understanding of the principles and theories used in HVAC/R industry. Lab instructions consist of hands-on demonstrations with tools and equipment used throughout the industry. Students will test for the EPA Certification, which is required for handling refrigerants and for graduation.
Classes are held at:
2220 SW. Indiana
