The mission of Franklin Technology Center is to provide outstanding career and technical educational programs that offer students the opportunity to develop

knowledge, skills, and attitudes essential for employment in increasingly complex work settings.

Franklin Technology Center’s primary objective is to offer technical programs that prepare students for rewarding careers. The faculty and staff of FTC emphasize quality teaching and learning as cornerstones of the institution.

Hands-on experience is incorporated into each program to further ensure success for each student and to provide the skills needed in the workplace.

Franklin Technology Center is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

Franklin Tech Center