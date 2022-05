Why Choose Windows & More

At Windows and More we pride ourself on great quality products and phenomenal customer services. Our owners Zak Porath and Chris Green have over 50 years local experience.

What comes with Windows and More is just that…MORE. We can do more than just windows. Along with windows, doors, and premium vinyl siding, we can do things like patio covers and gutters. We can transform the look of your home and make your house stand out from your neighbors.