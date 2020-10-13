Exeter Corn Maze has Zombie Paintball and many other attraction’s for every age (100920)

Exeter Corn Maze

State Hwy MM

Exeter MO

The Exeter Corn Maze is a fun, family experience located in Southwest Missouri, only 30 minutes from Northwest Arkansas and 45 minutes from Joplin, Missouri and Springfield, Missouri. Our 8 acre Kid Friendly Corn Maze offers fun for all ages and is sure to keep you busy during the day and night. We have the areas largest pumpkin patch, with over 75 acres of different pumpkin varieties and prices no one can beat. Starting at just $1 and up to $7 for Giant Pumpkins. With the All The Food, Corn Maze, The Haunted Barn, The Bunker, Zombie Paintball, Hayrides, Haunted Corn Maze, Pumpkin Jumps, Cow Train, Petting Zoo, Birthday Porch, Fire-pits, Corn Cannons, Pumpkin Cannon, Paintball Shootout Shack, Movie Room, Photo-ops, Ziplines, Corn Pit, Rock Wall, Pig Races, Pumpkin Eating Dragon, Axe Throwing, Hay Maze, Giant Slide and Go Karts, we really do offer something for all ages. We know you won’t find another Maze, Pumpkin Patch or Haunted Attraction with all the exciting and terrifying thrills like the kind Exeter Corn Maze has to offer!

https://exetercornmaze.com/