Exeter Corn Maze has fun activities for the whole family (092420)

Exeter Corn Maze

4 Miles South of Exeter on MM Highway

(417)846-3959

The Exeter Corn Maze is a fun, family experience located in the SW corner of Missouri, only 30 minutes from NW Arkansas and 45 minutes from Joplin and Springfield Missouri. It is worth the scenic drive.

They have an 8 acre Corn Maze that offers lots of fun and adventure and is sure to keep you busy during the day and screaming at night. They also have yummy food, Giant Pumpkins, Haunted Barn, Zombie Paintball, 40 acre Pumpkin Patch, Cow Train, Petting Zoo Giant Slide and so many more activities. They offer something for all ages.

They guarantee you won’t find another Corn Maze with all the exciting and terrifying thrills like the ones Exeter Corn Maze has to offer.

Please check their website for days & hours of operation.

http://www.exetercornmaze.com/