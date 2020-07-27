Dr Tom Dunlap – Born Testimonial about how Dr Dunlap has helped him (072020)

Dunlap Chiropractic P.C.

Dr. Thomas A. Dunlap, Jr.

102 Rangeline Road

(Directly across from the Northpark Mall)

Joplin, MO 64801

(417) 624-1276

www.drdunlapdc.com

e-Mail: tdunlap@cableone.net

Specialties Include: Whiplash Injury, Spinal Injections, Pinched Nerves, Pain Pills, Most Insurance Plans Accepted, Surgery, Se Habla Espanol, Medicare, Healthlink, Healthfirst And Many Others, Headaches/Migrains

At Dunlap Chiorpracic we believe that every symptom is a signal from the body that points toward an underlying, and often hidden, health issue. Our chiropractic professionals have years of training and experience, and we know how to read these signals. We have a high success rate in bringing relief to patients with damage to their muscles, soft tissues, bones (including structure and alignment), and nervous system.

You will receive top-notch health care without the unwanted side effects. Our goal is to restore your health without invasive surgery or expensive medications that can cause damage to your internal organs. We’ll locate the source of your pain and treat the underlying cause, rather than masking your symptoms.

Experience topical pain applications that are superior to ingested prescription medications. These topical treatments are applied directly to your painful area, and offer effective short-term pain relief without impacting your entire body or risking addiction.