Dr Michael Patterson – To provide the highest quality dental care to our patients (092820)

Dr. Michael J. Patterson has been a life long resident of Joplin, MO. He is a 1993 graduate of Joplin High School and a 1997 graduate of Drury University in Springfield, MO. Upon completion of his undergraduate degree at Drury, Dr. Patterson became a student of Northwestern University’s Dental School in Chicago, IL.

Following dental school in 2001, Dr. Patterson entered the United States Navy and completed a one year residency for Advanced Care in General Dentistry in Groton, CT. From 2002-2005 Dr. Patterson served as Division Dental Officer in London, England where he received the Navy and Marine Corp. Commendation Medal for his service. Dr. Patterson served as Lt. Commander in the U.S. Naval Reserve in Springfield, MO from 2005-2009.

In 2008, Dr. Patterson became a Fellow at the Pierre Fauchard Academy and a board member of the Missouri Dental Association Foundation in 2010.

Dr. Jay Brown is a Joplin native and a graduate of College Heights Christian School and Missouri Southern State University. He is familiar with the four states area and values its small town qualities. Dr. Brown knew from a very young age that dentistry was the career he wanted to pursue. A smile is an extension of your self-esteem, and he is passionate about restoring and maintaining your smile. Dr. Brown graduated from Midwestern University College of Dental Medicine in Downers Grove, Illinois with a degree in Dental Medicine.

Although he enjoyed attending dental school in the Chicago area, he knew that he wanted to return to his hometown of Joplin. Dr. Brown began his career serving the Joplin community in public health. He has a passion for people and continued learning in advanced dental technology.