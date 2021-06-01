Darling Daisy Boutique have a new store in Webb City .

We have moved on to bigger and better things!! We are now in downtown Webb City!! 203 N. Main st. Webb City, MOHOURS: Tuesday-Friday: 10am – 6pmSaturday: 10am – 4pm (sometimes we will close early for shows)I feel beyond blessed to be on this new journey. I can’t believe we started with fb pre-sales, to pop up tent, to a camper to now a store front!! So now I can always be available for y’all with Our same great prices!!Yes We still have the Daisy camper and will still be doing shows with it!! Watch for events

Darling Daisy’s Boutique