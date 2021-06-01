Darling Daisy Boutique have a new store in Webb City .

We have moved on to bigger and better things!! We are now in downtown Webb City!! 203 N. Main st. Webb City, MOHOURS: Tuesday-Friday: 10am – 6pmSaturday: 10am – 4pm (sometimes we will close early for shows)I feel beyond blessed to be on this new journey. I can’t believe we started with fb pre-sales, to pop up tent, to a camper to now a store front!! So now I can always be available for y’all with Our same great prices!!Yes We still have the Daisy camper and will still be doing shows with it!! Watch for events

