Daily Deals Bargain Bins has 2 location’s one in Joplin and now one in Rogers AR

Daily Deals Bargain Bins
2207 W 7th Street
Joplin MO
(417) 553-4431
2207 N 17th Street
Rogers AR
Daily Deals Bargain Bins now have 2 stores one in Joplin and one in Rogers AR.
A FUN New way to Shop!We Restock our Bins Every Saturday and Sunday. Saturday and Sunday $7, Monday $5, Tuesday $4, Wednesday $3 Thursday $2 and Friday .50!!! You never know what treasure you will find at Daily Deals Bargain Bins. At the end of the week they take everything out of the store and put in new merchandise.
https://www.facebook.com/joplindailydeals/