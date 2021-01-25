Daily Deals Bargain Bins has 2 location’s one in Joplin and now one in Rogers AR

Daily Deals Bargain Bins

2207 W 7th Street

Joplin MO

(417) 553-4431

2207 N 17th Street

Rogers AR

Daily Deals Bargain Bins now have 2 stores one in Joplin and one in Rogers AR.

A FUN New way to Shop!We Restock our Bins Every Saturday and Sunday. Saturday and Sunday $7, Monday $5, Tuesday $4, Wednesday $3 Thursday $2 and Friday .50!!! You never know what treasure you will find at Daily Deals Bargain Bins. At the end of the week they take everything out of the store and put in new merchandise.

https://www.facebook.com/joplindailydeals/

