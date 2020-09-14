Cornerstone Animal Hospital -Our pets are an important part of our families and they receive quality care (090920)

Cornerstone Animal Hospital

4401 S Rangeline Rd #5534

Joplin MO 64804

(417) 623-3080

Cornerstone Animal Hospital has been part of the Joplin community under the leadership of Donald Loden, DVM, and Rebecca Conrad, DVM, since 1985.

Dr. Loden and Dr. Conrad decided to name the clinic to reflect their value system. After much thought and discussion, the name selected was Cornerstone Animal Hospital. The name Cornerstone was selected because it stands for the fact that Jesus Christ is the cornerstone of their lives.

We are located on Rangeline Road 1 mile south of I-44 on the southeast corner of 44th Street and Rangeline Road.

We believe the following are important factors to assure quality care for your pet:

Regular training of all staff members to ensure that everyone on your pet’s health team are familiar with the best techniques and knowledge available.

Professional continuing education that exceeds requirements for all veterinarians in Missouri. (Currently Missouri requires only 10 hours of continuing education. Our veterinarians obtain at least 30 hours of classroom continuing education. In addition they will participate in another 10-20 hours of online course study. Our Doctors recognize that obtaining all of this new information requires dedication and hard work.)

Purchasing and maintaining top quality equipment to provide the tools to aid in proper diagnosis of your pet’s health status.

In-house laboratory equipment to quickly identify and diagnose many common problems your pet faces.

Association with a network of reference laboratories with capabilities of complex testing and support.

Online store and pharmacy for the convenience of our clients.

Member of Veterinarian Information Network (VIN), an online group of veterinarians and veterinary experts in the United States which work together to discuss cases, providing the best treatment for your pet.

Participation with a network of referral clinics for specialized procedures.

Our pets are an important part of our families and they receive quality care. We believe your pets, likewise, deserve the best possible care. All creatures deserve to receive proper care, from traditional pets such as dogs and cats to non-traditional pets such as birds, ferrets, rabbits, guinea pigs, reptiles, or pot-bellied pigs. Let us care for your pets as if they were part of our families.

Cornerstone Animal Hospital is your Joplin, MO veterinarian. We are also proud to serve the surrounding areas such as Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage, Neosho, Seneca and the Tri-State area.