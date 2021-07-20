College View Manor is a great place to live where you’re treated like family.

College View Manor

3828 College View Drive

Joplin MO

(417) 206-7575

College View Manor offers exceptional independent living residences for active seniors. Our beautifully decorated lobby, near the reception area and library, is where our residents often gather to discuss the day’s events – and there are many! The community room is a hub for activities, including birthday parties, guest speakers, exercises, Bingo, and a variety of other events.

With amenities such as restaurant-style dining, housekeeping and laundry services, a choice of apartment floor plans, an exercise room, in-house beauty salon, beautifully landscaped grounds, and 24-hour staffing, College View Manor offers all the comforts of home – and then some. For those who need a little assistance, whether short-term or for longer periods, onsite home health is available.

College View Manor