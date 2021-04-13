Chris from 4 States Sports main goal is to get scholarships for kids who otherwise might be missed.

Four States Sports

Chris grew up in Texas, graduating from Plano Senior High School in 1988. If you are reading this and don’t know anything about Plano; you must understand that this city is what made Chris who he is today. Plano Senior High in the 80’s beat people in every sport, every week, before they even took the field or the court. His senior year, the football team was ranked #1 in the nation by USA Today, after winning back to back state championships in the largest classification in Texas, and was at that time the biggest graduating class in the state. Winning wasn’t expected, it was the norm. Losing wasn’t even in the vocabulary of a Plano Wildcat student; whether it was in athletics or academics. Being around losing programs and people that accept losing, in anything, is what drives Chris absolutely crazy. He has a very hard time understanding why people A.) accept it and B.) don’t work as hard as they can 24/7/365 to change the culture. He thought everyone in the world thought the same way and it wasn’t until he graduated and got out in the “real world” that he realized that they didn’t .

While attending Texas A&M-Commerce as an undergrad, Chris volunteered as a student assistant; working with the football team in the areas of strength and conditioning, video and coaching tight ends. As a former athlete in the fields of football, basketball, baseball and track in Plano, Chris had been away from sports for nine years. This exposure back into athletics is what lit the fire for Chris again. This is where he realized what he had forgotten as an adult; that his true passion is helping others succeed and competing to be the best in everything that he does; especially in the areas of sports.

So began his journey into coaching football. Chris coached college football for eight years, then he coached at the high school level in Texas for five years. During this time, he coached some of the best players in the country; many of which went on to play Arena Ball, CFL, NFL Europe and the National Football League. He made so many connections with many coaches, administrators and players that helped mentor him and make him grow as he worked feverishly in the areas of strength and conditioning, recruiting and coaching various positions; mainly wide receivers and offensive line. He also gained experience in coaching basketball, track and baseball at the high school levels.

After thirteen years of coaching, God lead him in a different direction, to give him the opportunity to learn how to run an effective business. In 2010, Chris started 4 States Sports, as an avenue to give the kids around here what kids in Plano had; a chance to compete and be coached by the best in their sport. Chris loved the Texas State 7-on-7 Championships and wanted to do the same thing in Missouri. He also wanted to help athletes get college scholarships. He was successful in helping many kids around the country get scholarships, and he hosted many 7-on-7 Tournaments, Lineman Challenges, Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Baseball and Softball Combines, Coaching Clinics and Charity Golf Tournaments. His business was successful, but not at the scale that he wanted. Chris had not learned the value of “patience” at this time and decided to hang up the business and go learn more at a much bigger scale.

In 2019, after working for Chipotle for six years, Chris finally succumbed back to his true love; athletics. Watching three of his four daughters playing basketball, softball, volleyball and track everywhere but where they lived sparked the idea to once again try and bring the opportunities to the kids in this area. He saw a need for a place where athletes can get personalized training year round, while being surrounded by good people that want to help them get to the next level. A place where losing is not “ok” and mediocre is not acceptable. A place where discipline is instilled if it is missing at home and at school. A place that is not built to undermine their school or travel ball coaches, but to work with them to implement their philosophies and programs in times where the coaches just don’t have time to do what they want with every kid. As a former coach, Chris gets it and wants to help the kids, the parents and the coaches.

The success of this endeavor is not measured in dollars and cents, but by the lives changed. Chris believes that Coaches influence more lives in one week than most people do in a lifetime and considers being called “Coach” is the most incredible title that anybody can hold.