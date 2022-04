Boomers BBQ

1123 W Central

Carthage MO 64836

(417)358-8112

We are a family owned and operated business and here at Boomers we focus on offering good, down home friendly service and awesome food. My awesome wife, Jill, when she is not in her classroom full of 2nd graders, is at the restaurant with me doing her famous “PR” work.



Boomers BBQ