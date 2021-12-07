Boomer Sooner can cater your Christmas dinner as well as your office party

Boomers BBQ
1123 W Central
Carthage MO 64836
(417)358-8112
We are a family owned and operated business and here at Boomers we focus on offering good, down home friendly service and awesome food. My awesome wife, Jill, when she is not in her classroom full of 2nd graders, is at the restaurant with me doing her famous “PR” work. Our daughter is just a day here and a day there working as she has gone to school in Springfield at Missouri State where she is active in the Pride Band. Our son, now a seventh grader, is at Carthage Jr. High.