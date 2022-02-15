Body & Soul Transformation

1703 Falcon Rd. Suite C

Webb City MO

(417) 553-0757

I am Daniel Wade, owner and operator of Body & Soul Transformation, Inc.

I have always had a passion for fitness, which in my mid 20’s became more of an obsession. I was spending more time in the gym than I was in the Bible. A couple years later, through the studying of God’s word, He convicted me that I needed to focus on my spiritual health and growth as much as I had been on my physical health.

Specifically, 1 Timothy 4:8 reads: “For physical training is of some value, but godliness has value for all things, holding promise for both the present life and the life to come.”

