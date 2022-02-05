Big R’s BBQ

1220 East 15th Street

Joplin, MO 64801

Phone: 417.781.5959

Big R’s is under new ownership and still serving the same great meals they always have. They have added a few new thing’s to the menu as well.

From hickory smoked meats, most everything made from scratch, fresh made rolls baked daily, to the pie you can’t deny. Great food, great service, in a great atmosphere. It’s a Big R’s tradition.

We provide catering and bulk ordering to help you feed your crowd. Free delivery within the Joplin City limits. Take a look at their catering menu for prices.

Big R’s BBQ

