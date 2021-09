Big R’s BBQ

1220 East 15th Street

Joplin, MO 64801

Phone: 417.781.5959

Big R’s reopened by the Cox Tribe. Big R’s is still locally owned and operated by our family. We are using the same great made from scratch recipes you love with the same great service in the same great atmosphere. From our Tribe to yours!

They are also serving the famous pie’s that people have grown accustom to!

Big Red’s BBQ