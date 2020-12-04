Bearskin Fitness is for anyone who needs help with their pain.

Bearskin Healthcare & Wellness Center

1 Turtle Drive

Wyandotte OK

(918) 678-2282

Bearskin Fitness has an atmosphere of warmth, care and commitment that surrounds the Bearskin Clinic. They also have a fitness center that embraces total wellness and includes regular exercise. They have an indoor walking track.

They have education on cooking tasty healthy meals.

Hours of operation: M – F 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Bearskin-Healthcare-Wellness-Center