Access Family Care “has it all”! They have a Medical & Dental Clinic in Joplin, Anderson, Cassville & Neosho. They have Medical Clinics in Lamar & Aurora and they have a Dental Clinic in Carthage.

ACCESS Family Care Medical & Dental Clinics serve southwest Missouri residents with high quality primary medical and general dentistry care. We have behavioral health and pharmacy services, for our patients. One of our most popular and utilized areas of service is obstetrics and gynecological care. Our OB / GYN care allows us to provide you with medical care, at the most important moment of your family’s life! We have hospital privileges; which allows us to give care from the moment you learn you’re having a child and up to delivery! We provide treatments for a wide variety of chronic diseases, including Diabetes.

On the Dental side, we do most all types of general dentistry!

ACCESS Family Care receives Health and Human Services funding and has Federal Public Health Service (PHS) deemed status with respect to certain health or health related claims, including medical malpractice claims, for itself and it’s covered individuals.

MISSION STATEMENT

“We are committed to improving the health of the

medically under served of greater southwest Missouri through direct

services and collaborative efforts.”

THE VALUES OF ACCESS FAMILY CARE

We demonstrate compassion for our patients by being sensitive to their socio-economic status and ethnic diversity by providing the healthcare they need through the best and most efficient delivery methods which includes the chronic care model.

We create access to primary dental and medical healthcare by seeing patients with or without insurance or who have Medicare or Medicaid. We offer sliding fee discounts for those who qualify financially.

We respect our patients. No matter what their background or circumstance, we provide the services they need with equal respect. We as staff respect one another as we diligently serve our patients as servant-leaders.

We seek excellence in all we do. We are committed to continuous improvement through review, evaluation, and a performance improvement program that involves all levels of leadership.

