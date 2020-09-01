1st Choice Gorman Tax Service has a new location and they are ready to serve you

1st Choice Gorman Tax Service

219 W Daugherty

Webb City MO

(417) 850-1124

1st Choice Gorman Tax Service, LLC, was founded in 2013 with a mission of making sure our clients are treated like they deserve to be treated. We are a strong firm with family values and owned by 3 generations of “good folks”. Our owners, Anthony (Tonie) Gorman, Sheryl R. Gorman EA, NTPI Fellow, Serena Colgin and Gabby Colgin pledge to take care of our clients just like we would want our family to be taken care of. We realize every tax situation is different and we are well trained to take care of your needs. We love to sit down with new clients and take the time to find out how we can help you minimize what your tax liability might be.

We pride ourselves in keeping up with the latest tax law changes, and how it will benefit you. We attend well over 400 hours of continuing education each year. We are members of National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA), MO Society of Enrolled Agents (MOSEA), Sheryl is Secretary, and American Society of Tax Problem Solvers (ASTPS). If you need to file taxes for back years, that is not a problem, we can help. Are you worried over looming tax debt because of issues with the IRS, not a problem, we can help. We offer tax resolution for very difficult, and even not so difficult situations! Sheryl R. Gorman is our Enrolled Agent, Licensed by the Department of Treasury to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service, and Serena and Gabby are studying to become Enrolled Agents. We do tax returns for individuals, self employeed, business, rental property, farms, estates and not for profits. We offer payroll, monthly tax deposits via EFTPS, quarterly tax filings and bookkeeping. You need to focus on your business right? You are in good hands leave the bookkeeping and payroll to us! We want to be your tax professionals. We appreciate our loyal clients, and it is our pleasure to take care of you and your tax needs. We look forward to seeing you soon!