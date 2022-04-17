Brass Day returns in-person at MSSU

JOPLIN, Mo. –Music was in the air at Missouri Southern State University.



Saturday marked the return for the annual Brass Day, after being held virtually due to the pandemic.



It’s an annual tradition hosted by the Brass Student Alliance and student senate at MSSU.



People were able to attend presentations, musical performances, professional masterclasses, and had the chance to sample products from BAC Musical Instruments and Ernie Williamson Music.



“We have a little bit of everyone here, we have some local professionals here visiting, band directors, we have middle school students, high school students, college students, all of them,” says Dr. Justin Croushore, MSSU Low Brass Instructor, “It’s something that we’ve been missing for a while. We get that kind of personal connection, people can try things, and do that and remember what it’s like to collaborate with other musicians again.”



If you’re in the mood for some more brass music, the music department will have two events in the coming weeks.



Trombonist Doug Dicharry will have his senior recital on April 25th, and the Jazz Combos will be performing on May 5th.