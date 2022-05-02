Blessing of the Bikes makes return under new name



NEOSHO, Mo. — A biker’s tradition in Neosho has returned under a new name.



Sunday morning was the inaugural Paul Richardson Memorial Blessing of the Bikes in the Neosho Square.



The blessing began roughly a decade ago thanks to the work of Richardson.



He was the founder and former president of the Sanctified Tribe Motorcycle Ministry, which continues to host the event.



After Richardson passed away back in December the group wanted to use the bike blessing he started to honor him.





Tim Howard, Sanctified Tribe President says “The whole day is to honor Paul, so it’s not a definite memorial situation, but we’re going to have chances to talk about and remember Paul throughout the day. It was always kind of his project. He started it about 9 or 10 years ago under a couple of different names, the Mason-Dixon Bike Blessing and then it became the Blessing of the Bikes for several years. We just do this every year to create rider awareness amongst the community, it’s a family event, so you’ll see kids running around here.”



Howard says on average, 200 to 400 bikes take part in the blessing.



Proceeds from blessing will benefit the ministry.