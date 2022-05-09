Big Kansas Road Trip announces 2023 destination

FRANKLIN, Ks. — An event highlighting local tourism has come to an end in Southeast Kansas.



The Big Kansas Road Trip wrapped up this morning at the Franklin Community Park.



The Kansas Sampler Foundation held a Kansas Explorer Club meeting with travelers and members of community, celebrating what they have seen and learned.



Since Thursday, the road trip has highlighted attractions across Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford counties, bringing in visitors from across Kansas and other states.



Marci Penner, Kansas Sampler Foundation Director, says, “Our mission is to preserve and sustain rural culture, and so this event helps make that happen, we love it when towns like Weir and Cherokee and other small towns, McCune, get some love.”



“I’ve talked to people from Colorado, Minnesota,” says Jackson Tough, Fort Scott Public Relations & Tourism Director, “We’ve really had a great experience, seeing a lot of folks from all over the state and beyond.”



Next year the fifth annual Big Kansas Road Trip will be traveling to North central Kansas.



It will focus on Jewell, Republic and Smith counties.