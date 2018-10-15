George and Ethan recap this past Friday night’s Game of the Week as Lamar defeated Nevada in the first Silver Tiger Game since 2005.

The two also analyze Webb City’s 23rd consecutive win, as they look to lock up another Central Ozark title Friday night at home, along with Joplin’s fifth win in-a-row after their 42-7 victory over Nixa.

Beyond the Sidelines Week 9 also previews the final regular season Game of the Week, as Cassville (8-0) hosts seven-time defending state champion Lamar (8-0) for their regular season finale and the 2018 Big 8 title.