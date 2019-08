Ethan and George recap this past Game of the Week as Webb City defeated Carthage 21-12 along with Lamar’s second half battle against Seneca and the rest of the Central Ozark Conference’s outcomes.

Also featuring this week’s Call of the Week courtesy of KNEO 91.7FM by Adam Winkler.

They also take a look ahead as undefeated Cassville will host McDonald County in this Friday night’s upcoming primetime matchup.