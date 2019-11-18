Beyond the Sidelines: Playoffs Week 4

Beyond the Sideline

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. – We have five teams remaining in the playoffs: Joplin, Carthage, Webb City, Cassville, and Lamar.

Join Ethan Schmidt and Kevin Ryans as they breakdown the upcoming games.

Schedule:
Joplin @ Ft. Zumwalt West – Saturday, November 23rd @ 3 PM
Carthage @ Glendale – Friday, November 22nd @ 7 PM
Webb City @ Camdenton – Friday, November 22nd @ 7 PM
Cassville @ Blair Oaks – Saturday, November 23rd @ 1 PM
Ava @ Lamar – Saturday, November 23rd @ 1 PM

We will have the coverage from these games on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Stories