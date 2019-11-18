Beyond the Sidelines: Playoffs Week 4

JOPLIN, Mo. – We have five teams remaining in the playoffs: Joplin, Carthage, Webb City, Cassville, and Lamar.
Join Ethan Schmidt and Kevin Ryans as they breakdown the upcoming games.
Schedule:
Joplin @ Ft. Zumwalt West – Saturday, November 23rd @ 3 PM
Carthage @ Glendale – Friday, November 22nd @ 7 PM
Webb City @ Camdenton – Friday, November 22nd @ 7 PM
Cassville @ Blair Oaks – Saturday, November 23rd @ 1 PM
Ava @ Lamar – Saturday, November 23rd @ 1 PM
We will have the coverage from these games on Friday and Saturday.