Beyond the Sidelines – Episode 1

A new show exclusively on fourstateshomepage.com, Ethan Schmidt and George Balekji will be bringing coverage of the local high school football scene beyond just Friday nights.

With Webb City and Lamar both coming off state championships, Joplin now joining the COC and more programs on the rise, this may be the most interesting season yet.

Every week Ethan and George will take a look at the best games from Friday night, the top performers under the lights and make their picks for key games of the week.