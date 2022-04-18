BASE grant recipients named in Southeast Kansas

KANSAS — A new grant program is helping improve infrastructure across Kansas.



Governor Laura Kelly announced the recipients for the Build A Stronger Economy grant.



In Labette County, $779,211 will help the Great Plains Development Authority, specifically helping with its rail improvement project at Great Plains Industrial Park.



The Allen County Regional Airport will receive $2,905,095 in support.



It will go towards industrial development.



In Neosho County, $500,000 will be going towards the Chanute Regional Development Authority.



This will help with business expansion and its residential development project.