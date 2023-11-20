(Our Auto Expert) – In an audacious move that marks a new era in automotive innovation, Toyota is gearing up to introduce its first-ever Crown Signia SUV to North America in 2024. This is not just any vehicle; it’s a game-changer, a hybrid powertrain marvel that encapsulates Toyota’s commitment to excellence and environmental responsibility.

The Crown Signia’s heart beats with a 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine, seamlessly integrated with two electric motor generators. This hybrid synergy delivers a robust 243 horsepower, challenging the conventions of hybrid performance. This power doesn’t come at the cost of efficiency; the Crown Signia boasts a remarkable preliminary manufacturer-estimated 36 combined MPG rating, a testament to Toyota’s engineering prowess.

But it’s not just what’s under the hood that makes the Crown Signia exceptional. Its standard on-demand all-wheel drive (AWD) system ensures a driving experience that’s both exhilarating and secure, regardless of the terrain according to Toyota. We won’t get to drive it until next April

Step inside the Crown Signia, and you’re welcomed into a realm of luxury. The interior is a symphony of sophistication, featuring soft-touch materials, leather-trimmed seating, and a panoramic glass roof that adds an airy ambiance. The centerpiece is a 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen, blending technology and comfort in perfect harmony.

Practicality meets elegance in its design. The SUV offers a fold-flat second row and a generous 6.5-foot-long cargo area, making it as versatile as it is stylish. And when it comes to technology, the Crown Signia is a fortress of safety and connectivity. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, an electronic on-demand AWD system, and a suite of connected services with trial subscriptions ensure that you’re always in control and connected.

The exterior design is a visual feast. A monochromatic grille, available 21-inch wheels, and a sleek cabin profile create an aesthetic that’s both bold and graceful. Its towing capacity of up to 2,700 pounds adds muscle to its sleek form.

Color options like Storm Cloud, Finish Line Red, Oxygen White, Black, and Bronze Age allow for personalization, mirroring the individuality of its drivers. With the Crown Signia, Toyota expands its electrified model lineup to 19 in the U.S., a clear indication of its “Beyond Zero” vision for a carbon-neutral future.

Historically, the Toyota Crown has been synonymous with quality and innovation since 1955, a pioneer as the first Japanese car in the U.S. in 1958. The Crown Signia, assembled in Aichi, Japan using the Toyota New Global Architecture K platform, continues this legacy.

The vehicle comes with Toyota’s comprehensive 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty, and additional coverages including a 60-month powertrain and corrosion warranty.

Anticipation is high for the Crown Signia’s arrival at Toyota Dealerships in the Summer of 2024. This vehicle is not just a new model; it’s a statement, a declaration of Toyota’s unyielding quest for innovation and sustainability. The Crown Signia is not merely a vehicle; it’s a journey towards a brighter, greener, and more efficient future on the roads.