Vigilante 4×4 builds an array of classic Jeeps based on custom chasses designed to support power levels ranging up to 1,000 hp.

The Johnson City, Texas-based company specializes in Jeep models sold between 1964 and 1991, often referred to as Full-Size Jeeps, and its latest offering is a prime example of the vehicles it builds.

First spotted by Motor1, the featured vehicle is an original Jeep Gladiator pickup truck that can be ordered with a variety of modern Hemi V-8s. This one is a 1966 model, and it packs a 485-hp 6.4-liter V-8. However, the company is happy to install the 707-hp 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 known as the Hellcat, and there’s also a 1,000-hp option. Buyers have the option of manual or automatic transmissions with each powertrain.

Original Jeep chasses were never designed to handle such high outputs. As a result, Vigilante 4×4 created its own chassis, using 3D scans of original bodies to ensure proper mounting. And in addition to a modern powertrain, Vigilante 4×4 also installs modern suspension and brake hardware.

For the 1966 Gladiator, Vigilante 4×4 added four-link suspension with Eibach coil springs and Fox dampers. Stopping power comes from six-piston Baer brakes, housed within 17-inch wheels.

A full restoration is also part of Vigilante 4×4’s restomod process. The original body is sandblasted and coated, and then rebuilt, using original parts or in some cases new parts made to look like the originals. This particular restomod features a blue exterior with a cream interior. Materials used in the cabin include leather and Alcantara.

Other popular restomods offered by Vigilante 4×4 include the original Wagoneer and Cherokee. For the Gladiator, the starting price is $295,000.

Related Articles