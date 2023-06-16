Rolls-Royce’s first all-electric production model, the Spectre coupe, has completed testing ahead of a planned start of deliveries later this year.

The testing program covered 1.5 million miles and more than 50,000 hours, according to a Rolls-Royce press release. It also took engineers around the world in an effort to expose test cars to a wide variety of conditions.

Rolls-Royce sent teams to South Africa for hot-weather testing in temperatures as high as 122 degrees F, to the extreme cold of the Arctic circle, and to France to tune the suspension for comfort. The final round of testing focused on “Lifestyle Analysis,” which aims to replicate how customers will actually use the car.

Rolls-Royce Spectre testing

For this more specific round of testing, engineers looked at how Spectre performed in places where Rolls-Royce’s wealthy clientele congregate, such as Santa Island in China, Dubai, California’s Napa Valley, and London.

At these locations, engineers studied everything from the performance of the 577-hp dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain at highway speeds to the four-wheel-steering system’s usefulness in city centers. The exact amount of rear-axle steering was dialed in after trips to London’s Mayfair, Kensington, and Chelsea boroughs.

Other aspects of the Lifestyle Analysis included seeing whether it was possible to hold a phone conversation in the Spectre next to a waiting helicopter, checking the wifi reception next to specific skyscrapers, and making sure that long garment bags for formal evening wear could be accommodated.

Rolls-Royce Spectre testing

After testing the Spectre’s power-assisted doors on a steep hill—meant to replicate parts of Los Angeles—engineers added gyroscopic and g-force sensors to ensure the doors opened and closed properly even when parked on an incline.

Completion of testing helps clear the way for customer deliveries. Pricing hasn’t been released, but Rolls-Royce has said the price tag will reflect the Spectre’s positioning between the Cullinan SUV and Phantom flagship sedan. The Cullinan starts at about $325,000 while the Phantom starts at about $465,000.

