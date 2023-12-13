Companies have been offering EV conversions for classic Range Rovers for years, but now JLR is finally ready to launch its own electric Range Rover based on the current fifth generation of the SUV icon that arrived in the U.S. for the 2022 model year.

The electric Range Rover is coming in 2024 to take on an electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class due around the same time, and JLR is already accepting reservations without the need for a deposit. The automaker is saving the full details until closer to next year’s launch but has released some teaser footage that suggests the electric Range Rover will largely look identical to its gas-powered siblings.

The electric Range Rover will also use a modified version of the MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform underpinning the gas-powered model, and the two versions will share a production line at JLR’s plant in Solihull, U.K. The batteries and electric motors will be built at a separate plant in Wolverhampton, U.K.

The electric version of the MLA platform will feature an 800-volt architecture, meaning support for DC fast charging will be included. Support for over-the-air updates and apps designed to help maximize range will also be included, JLR said.

Potential buyers won’t need to worry about any loss of off-road capability. Prototypes are currently being tested in extreme weather conditions, including temperatures ranging from -40 degrees F to more than 120 degrees F. Prototypes are also being tested a wade depth of more than 33 inches.

A bonus owners of the electric Range Rover will have is a lack of engine noise. JLR said the electric Range Rover will be its quietest SUV yet, and will feature a unique active noise cancellation system to deliver further refinement and comfort in the cabin.

Additional EVs from JLR will follow in quick succession. The first of a new generation of electric Jaguars will arrive in 2025, and an electric successor to the Range Rover Velar is also expected that year.

Related Articles