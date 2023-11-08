California’s Icon has returned with a 1970 Chevrolet Suburban restomod that packs 1,000 hp and cost its buyer a cool $1.1 million.

The vehicle is the latest addition to Icon’s Reformer series which typically focuses on Toyota Land Cruisers, Ford Broncos, and Chevrolet Thriftmasters, and it’s the first time a Suburban has joined the ranks.

The projected started with a donor three-door 1970 Suburban still with its original paint. At the request of the buyer, a fourth door was added. The initials of one of the buyer’s relative, who had worked on a Chevrolet production line when the 1970 Suburban was launched, were also added to the driver’s door handle as a mark of respect.

For the interior, Icon’s designers followed a minimalist theme inspired by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, a pioneer of modern architecture and design and with roots from the Bauhaus design school. As a result, the interior appears simple but many elements are one-off designs crafted just for the vehicle, such as the door handles, knobs, and even the seat design which is a nod to some of Mies’ more famous furniture pieces.

Power comes from an LS-based 7.0-liter V-8 built by Nelson Racing Engines. It delivers a peak 1,000 hp, making this Suburban the ultimate sleeper. The engine is hooked up to an automatic transmission and drives the rear wheels. Those wheels are custom HREs, and housed within are powerful Brembo brakes.

Icon plans to display the vehicle at its inaugural Icons of Design event which will take place on Nov. 19 at Hagerty’s Garage + Social car storage facility in Van Nuys, California.

